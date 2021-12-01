PL: Chelsea do well at Watford, Manchester City and Liverpool win too

In Matchday 14 of the Premier League, Watford and Chelsea faced each other this Wednesday evening at Vicarage Road. In a meeting marked by a long interruption due to a cardiac arrest of a supporter in the stands (his condition is now stable), the Blues managed to take the three points thanks to Mount and Ziyech, while Dennis had equalized in the meantime. With this 2-1 success, Thomas Tuchel’s team keep two points ahead of runner-up Manchester City, who also won.

On the lawn of Villa Park, the Citizens beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to the achievements of Dias and Bernardo Silva. Watkins had revived his own after the break, but it wasn’t enough. As a result, Pep Guardiola’s team are still second, with one point more than Liverpool, third. In the Mersey derby against Everton, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds did the job to win 4-1 at Goodison Park. Henderson, Salah (double) and Jota all scored, and it was Gray who signed the Toffees’ goal.

Find the Premier League rankings here.

The last results of the evening:

Watford 1- 2 Chelsea : Dennis (43rd); Mount (29th), Ziyech (72nd)

Aston Villa 1- 2 Manchester City : Watkins (47th); Dias (27th), B. Silva (43rd)

Everton 1-4 Liverpool : Gray (38th); Henderson (9th), Salah (19th, 64th), Jota (79th)