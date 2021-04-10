PL: Chelsea have fun against Crystal Palace

A week after their dismal failure at Stamford Bridge against West Bromwich (2-5), Chelsea moved to Shelhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. The formation of Thomas Tuchel did not have time to think about it and quickly opened the scoring by Havertz (0-1, 8th). Two minutes later, Pulisic allowed the Blues to make the break (0-2, 10th). The London club in good shape tonight, took off thanks to Zouma at the reception of a center from Mount (0-3, 30th).

Annoyed, Roy Hodgson’s men reduced the score by Benteke who took advantage of an excellent cross from Schlupp to score with a header (1-3, 63rd). Unperturbed, Chelsea widened the gap at the end of the match. James on the right distilled a good cross for Pulisic who concluded strong (1-4, 78 ‘). Thanks to this fifteenth success of the season, the Blues temporarily returned to two lengths of third place held by Leicester.

