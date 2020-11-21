PL: Chelsea have fun with Newcastle and temporarily take the lead

Faced with the best attack in the Premier League, the Toons have not long been illusory on the occasion of the 9th day of the Premier League. Deprived of their chief fireworks technician Callum Wilson and curled up in 5-4-1, Newcastle was quick to back down and suffer. Karl Darlow first briefly delayed the deadline with a parry on the ground on a cross shot from Timo Werner (5th), then a reflex stop on a point blank header from Tammy Abraham following a millimeter center left foot from Hakim Ziyech (9th). Before cracking following an unstoppable shot at the far post from his partner Federico Fernandez, well served by a center right side of Mason Mount and slightly pushed in the back by Ben Chilwell (1-0, 10th). At his hand, Chelsea then continued to combine unopposed in the opposing camp. Abraham did not initially believe in a pass from Werner (15th), before the latter harvested a golden opportunity on a discount from his attacking partner (30th). Meanwhile, the wall Edouard Mendy and the ghost Antonio Rüdiger continued their digestion under the beautiful winter sun of St James’ Park. And when Allan Saint-Maximin finally saw the path to the goal open, he forgot to shift Jamal Lewis perfectly placed on his left (36th).

Not worried for a penny, the Blues purred until rest. Back on the meadow, Werner distinguished himself with another incredible miss. After having pressed Fabian Schar, the German appeared alone in front of goal, before completely missing his pass on his right (53rd). But by dint of insisting, Timo Werner ended up blowing Steve Bruce’s house of cards. In his characteristic style, the attacker crossed the field diagonally from one surface to another, then served Abraham at the entrance to that of Newcastle, who concluded quietly with a flat foot (2-0, 65 ‘) . As if to highlight the regrets of the locals for not having played the game, Sean Longstaff smashed the bar with a long shot (73rd). In the last quarter of an hour, Werner still scored by hooking Darlow … before being signaled in an offside position, then out. After which Mason Mount lacked in his turn of lucidity in front of the goal after a sequence of high class (79th). Whatever, the essential was acquired. With this easy victory, Frank Lampard’s team are provisionally first in the Premier League, that of Bruce is thirteenth.

