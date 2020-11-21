Home Sports football PL: Chelsea have fun with Newcastle and temporarily take the lead
Sportsfootball

PL: Chelsea have fun with Newcastle and temporarily take the lead

By kenyan

Faced with the best attack in the Premier League, the Toons have not long been illusory on the occasion of the 9th day of the Premier League. Deprived of their chief fireworks technician Callum Wilson and curled up in 5-4-1, Newcastle was quick to back down and suffer. Karl Darlow first briefly delayed the deadline with a parry on the ground on a cross shot from Timo Werner (5th), then a reflex stop on a point blank header from Tammy Abraham following a millimeter center left foot from Hakim Ziyech (9th). Before cracking following an unstoppable shot at the far post from his partner Federico Fernandez, well served by a center right side of Mason Mount and slightly pushed in the back by Ben Chilwell (1-0, 10th). At his hand, Chelsea then continued to combine unopposed in the opposing camp. Abraham did not initially believe in a pass from Werner (15th), before the latter harvested a golden opportunity on a discount from his attacking partner (30th). Meanwhile, the wall Edouard Mendy and the ghost Antonio Rüdiger continued their digestion under the beautiful winter sun of St James’ Park. And when Allan Saint-Maximin finally saw the path to the goal open, he forgot to shift Jamal Lewis perfectly placed on his left (36th).

Not worried for a penny, the Blues purred until rest. Back on the meadow, Werner distinguished himself with another incredible miss. After having pressed Fabian Schar, the German appeared alone in front of goal, before completely missing his pass on his right (53rd). But by dint of insisting, Timo Werner ended up blowing Steve Bruce’s house of cards. In his characteristic style, the attacker crossed the field diagonally from one surface to another, then served Abraham at the entrance to that of Newcastle, who concluded quietly with a flat foot (2-0, 65 ‘) . As if to highlight the regrets of the locals for not having played the game, Sean Longstaff smashed the bar with a long shot (73rd). In the last quarter of an hour, Werner still scored by hooking Darlow … before being signaled in an offside position, then out. After which Mason Mount lacked in his turn of lucidity in front of the goal after a sequence of high class (79th). Whatever, the essential was acquired. With this easy victory, Frank Lampard’s team are provisionally first in the Premier League, that of Bruce is thirteenth.

The Premier League ranking

Related news

Milan wants to shield Ismaël Bennacer’s contract

football kenyan -
AC Milan seems decidedly strongly attached to its midfielder Ismaël Bennacer, recruited during the summer of 2019 in Empoli. Today occupying an important...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Julien Stéphan sounds the alarm

football kenyan -
Still defeated yesterday in the league, Stade Rennais is no longer moving forward and above all has a series of disappointments. Julien Stéphan...
Read more

Arteta promises sanctions if he finds Arsenal’s mole

football kenyan -
Arsenal are living a little under pressure at the moment. The press reported a stormy episode in training this week. Dani Ceballos...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Missing teen girls found, reveal that they were never abducted

News Tracy Aime -
Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have tracked down the seven girls who allegedly went missing. The seven girls emerged yesterday. They dismissed allegations...
Read more

Racist white man caught on camera hurling insults at Kenyan comedian...

News Nina Blak -
Former Churchill show comedian David the Student was recently involved in an altercation with a racist white man as he was doing his job...
Read more

Investigation of possible tax fraud hits Ivanka Trump, says newspaper

World kenyan -
Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, appears in a tax investigation, according to the newspaper Image: Joe Raedle / Getty...
Read more

Apple criticizes Facebook and defends privacy function on iOS 14 iOS...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple criticized Facebook for excessive data collection and said that user tracking can be "invasive" and "scary" After being asked about the postponement of an...
Read more

More Republican Congressmen Openly Doubt Trump’s Claims About Elections

World kenyan -
More Republican congressmen openly doubt Trump's allegations about elections Image: Isac Nóbrega / PR WASHINGTON (Reuters)...
Read more

The complete ranking of the Golden Boy 2020

football kenyan -
Each year, Tuttosport awards the Golden Boy to the best player under 21 playing on the Old Continent. This year, Erling Braut Håland...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke