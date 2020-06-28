Home Sports News football PL: Danny Ings and Southampton win easily at Watford
PL: Danny Ings and Southampton win easily at Watford

England live to the rhythm of the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend, but a Premier League match still took place this Sunday. Watford (16th) received Southampton (14th) on behalf of the 32nd day. A meeting at which locals Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina were dismissed after having participated in a birthday party going against the rules of social distancing. The affairs of the Hornets did not improve since they conceded the opening of the score in the sixteenth minute. At the entrance to the surface, the inevitable Danny Ings scored from a ground shot out of reach for Ben Foster.

The number nine of the Saints recurred in the second period (70th). He brought the score to 2-0. A double allowing him to place himself in second place in the classification of scorers of the championship, one length behind Jamie Vardy. But Watford did not abdicate and reduced the mark on an own goal by Jan Bednarek (79th). Three minutes later, their hopes of winning the draw were definitively showered by James Ward-Prowse, who sent the ball into the right corner with a superb free kick. Final score, 3-1. A very bad operation for Watford for the maintenance. Ismaïla Sarr and her teammates are only one point ahead of the first relegated Bournemouth.

