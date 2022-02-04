Menu
PL: David De Gea elected player of the month for January

It’s far from a habit, but a goalkeeper has just won the title of best player of the month in January in the Premier League. The lucky winner is David De Gea (31), who shone in goal for Manchester United throughout the first month of the 2022 calendar year across the Channel.

The Spanish international only achieved a clean sheet on January 22 (1-0 against West Ham), but he allowed the Red Devils to lose only one league game (0-1 against the Wolves on January 3). This is the first goalkeeper to win this trophy since 2016. Very good performance, which may not be repeated anytime soon.

