PL: Edinson Cavani and Manchester United overthrow Southampton!

Led 2-0 at the break by a Southampton team which had been running at full speed since the start of the season, Manchester United managed to turn things around in the second half (2-3), after the entry of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan was involved in all three of the Red Devils’ goals.

Nice surprise at the start of the Premier League season, Southampton remained on 7 games without defeat (5 wins, 2 draws) before welcoming Manchester United on behalf of the 10th day. Red Devils on a series of three successes in all competitions, but which were this afternoon deprived of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Jessie Lingard, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

Managed to digest the serious injury of Danny Ings, the Saints began wonderfully. Jan Bednarek deflected James Ward-Prowse’s corner with a header at the near post (1-0, 23rd). Ten minutes later, the passer turned into a scorer, on a free kick (2-0, 33rd). Hit in the left knee after hitting the post on the Saints’ second goal, David de Gea was forced to give way to Dean Henderson at the break.

Edinson Cavani three times decisive!

Back from the locker room, Edinson Cavani had taken the place of Mason Greenwood. A winning coaching for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. From a well curled center of the right, the Uruguayan offered Bruno Fernandes the ball of the reduction of the gap in front of goal (2-1, 60th). With a header, Edinson Cavani then extended Bruno Fernandes’ shot and equalized (2-2, 74th). At the very end of the match, Edinson Cavani offered himself an unexpected double from the head on a service from Rashford (2-3, 90th + 3) and disgusted the opposing team!

Edinson Cavani became the second substitute to take part in at least three goals in a single Premier League game (2 goals and 1 assist), following his current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who scored four goals against Nottingham Forest in February 1999 The 32-year-old striker especially allowed Manchester United to clinch a fourth success in a row, on the edge, against a team in form. The Mancuniens pass 7th, five points behind Liverpool, leader and who has one more game.

The ranking of the Premier League after 10 days.