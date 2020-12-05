PL: Everton hooked by Burnley

Duel of teams in difficulty at the moment to open this 11th day of the Premier League. Burnley, 19th at kick-off, welcomed Everton and their streak of 4 defeats in the last 5 games. And the locals managed to cold pick Carlo Ancelotti’s players, opening the scoring in the 3rd minute thanks to Brady (1-0, 3rd).

It was then that the serial scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin was going to speak about his effectiveness to put his own in the match just before half-time (1-1, 45th + 3). Despite second-half dominance, the Liverpool-based club failed to snatch a victory from Burnley. This result does not seem to suit anyone since the Clarets remain in the relegation zone, in 19th place, while Everton gains a small position and climbs to 7th place.