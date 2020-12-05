Home Sports football PL: Everton hooked by Burnley
Sportsfootball

PL: Everton hooked by Burnley

By kenyan

Duel of teams in difficulty at the moment to open this 11th day of the Premier League. Burnley, 19th at kick-off, welcomed Everton and their streak of 4 defeats in the last 5 games. And the locals managed to cold pick Carlo Ancelotti’s players, opening the scoring in the 3rd minute thanks to Brady (1-0, 3rd).

It was then that the serial scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin was going to speak about his effectiveness to put his own in the match just before half-time (1-1, 45th + 3). Despite second-half dominance, the Liverpool-based club failed to snatch a victory from Burnley. This result does not seem to suit anyone since the Clarets remain in the relegation zone, in 19th place, while Everton gains a small position and climbs to 7th place.

Related news

Sevilla FC-Real Madrid: the official lineups

football kenyan -
While Real Madrid is in bad shape (4th), on two defeats in a row and three unsuccessful matches in the league, and the...
Read more

Montpellier could be forced to sell Gaëtan Laborde as early as January!

football kenyan -
Linked to the pailladin club until 2023, the striker could pack up earlier than expected. Partly because of the financial difficulties of the...
Read more

Carlo Ancelotti wants to invite José Mourinho to his home

football kenyan -
The charm of the FA Cup. In the third round of the FA Cup, Spurs Tottenham inherited Marine FC. 8th division club...
Read more
Load more

Trending

My relationship with President Uhuru is not subject of any discussion...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto has made it clear that the relationship between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta is not a subject of any discussion. The...
Read more

Uhuru pressured to lock down country during Christmas

News Tracy Aime -
President Uhuru Kenyatta received a proposal from the Council of Governors on Friday. The Council of Governors urged the President to lock down the...
Read more

Biden asks US Congress to act to tackle the job crisis

World kenyan -
Biden asks the US Congress to take action to tackle the job crisis Image: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH...
Read more

MP Murunga’s wife tears apart husband’s lover during burial

News Connie Mukenyi -
Drama ensued at late MP Justus Murunga's burial after his first wife Christabel Murunga publicly blasted her husband's alleged lover Agnes Wangui Wambiri during...
Read more

Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula, asks for more changes to...

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula has called for changes to the BBI report before holding the referendum. Speaking at the party's headquarters in Nairobi,...
Read more

Senator admitted in ICU, family denies he was found with a...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Machakos County Senator Hon. Boniface Mutinda Kabaka is fighting for his life at the ICU after allegedly spending time with a woman in a...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke