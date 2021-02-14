Home Sports football PL: Fulham and Josh Maja surprise Everton
PL: Fulham and Josh Maja surprise Everton

This Sunday of the 24th day of the Premier League ended with a match between Everton, still well positioned at the top of the table, and Fulham (18th), who has a series of poor results and sees the maintenance move away day after day. On the lawn at Goodison Park, the Cottagers won a fine 2-0 victory.

After a first period rather dominated by the Londoners, it was Josh Maja who put his people in front after the locker room (0-1, 48th). The player loaned by the Girondins even doubled the stake, offering himself a nice double for his first start (65th). A success that allows Fulham to return to seven points from Newcastle, the seventeenth, while Everton remains seventh.

