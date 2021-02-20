Home Sports football PL: Fulham goes on and offers Sheffield United
Sportsfootball

PL: Fulham goes on and offers Sheffield United

By kenyan

On Matchday 25 of the Premier League, Fulham welcomed Sheffield United to Craven Cottage. Reinvigorated by their success against Everton (2-0) last weekend, the Cottagers wanted to continue to pick up on Newcastle seventeenth. For its part, Sheffield slapped the part of West Ham (3-0) absolutely had to react to still believe in a hypothetical retention in the Premier League.

At the hour of play, Fulham found the opening by Lookman well served by Andersen (1-0, 61st). With this third victory of the season, Fulham was provisionally five lengths behind Newcastle in the standings.

