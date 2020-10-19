Home Sports football PL: Guardiola defends Agüero after his inappropriate gesture towards a referee
PL: Guardiola defends Agüero after his inappropriate gesture towards a referee

By kenyan

Saturday afternoon a shock took place between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on behalf of the 5th day of the Premier League. If the Citizens won on the smallest of scores at the end of a poor match with real dangerous opportunities (1-0), an incident took place. Indeed, while challenging a decision by assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis, Sergio Agüero grabbed her by the neck after a heated discussion between the two protagonists. A gesture that has obviously not failed to ignite social networks as well as the English media since last night.

Especially since this act did not earn him any warning and when we see the rules, it is forbidden to have any physical contact with an official. If the Argentine has received all possible criticism for several hours, his coach was keen to defend him at a press conference. “Stop it guys, Sergio is the nicest person I’ve met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, but not here », thus reacted the Spanish coach.

