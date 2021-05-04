PL, Hall of Fame: Thierry Henry campaigns for Eric Cantona

More than a year ago now, the Premier League decided to create its Hall Of Fame. A reward in order to pay tribute to the players who shone in this championship. The first two inductees were Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer. A roster of 23 players has been put together for fans to vote on and judge who the next six will be. Thierry Henry campaigns for Eric Cantona.

Sure Sky Sports, Arsenal legend has explained why Eric Cantona deserves to be the next player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall Of Fame. “He was very French, wasn’t he? The pass, his goals, his attitude, the way he scored goals – it was like “yeah I scored them, so what?” For us in France, it was the start of everything. I’m not saying we didn’t know much about the Premier League, but it wasn’t well televised. When he got there we started to think “wow, what a league”. The fans, the atmosphere, Cantona. A Frenchman who is going to play for Manchester United and whose nickname is The King, when you know the history of the club? I was like, “wow, I want some of that.” “