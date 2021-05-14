PL: Jesse Lingard voted player of the month for April

On loan during the second half of the season by Manchester United, Jesse Lingard lives again in the jersey of West Ham, he who had not played a single minute in the Premier League with the Red Devils at the start of the year. Above all, the English striker had an exceptional April with four goals and an assist in 4 matches.

The 28-year-old was therefore rewarded this Friday since he was elected player of the month for April. As a reminder, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stuart Dallas, Mason Greenwood, Kelechi Iheanacho, Matheus Pereira, Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood were also in the race to win this trophy.

Doing the business in 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙚 🔥@JesseLingard is your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for April 💥#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/9YmFaIDrL3 – Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2021