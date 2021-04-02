PL: Kelechi Iheanacho voted player of the month for March

If Brendan Rodgers was not awarded the title of best coach, despite a draw and two wins for the Foxes (beaten by Thomas Tuchel), Kelechi Iheanacho was named EA SPORTS player of the month for March 2021 in the Premier League. The Leicester City forward, who scored five goals in March, became the fourth Nigerian player to win the award, following Jay Jay Okocha (Bolton), Peter Odemwingie (West Brom) and Odion Ighalo (Manchester United).

Iheanacho is also the first Leicester City player to win the award since Jamie Vardy in October 2019. The former Manchester City player topped a list of eight contenders including Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham) , Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Illan Meslier (Leeds), Luke Shaw (Manchester United) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

The 2020/21 EA SPORTS Award Winners

September: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE)

October: Son Heung-min (TOT)

November: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

December: Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

January: Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

February: Ilkay Gundogan (MCI)

March: Kelechi Iheanacho (LEI)