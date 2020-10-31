Home Sports football PL: Kyle Walker offers Manchester City victory over Sheffield
PL: Kyle Walker offers Manchester City victory over Sheffield

On behalf of the 7th day of the Premier League, Sheffield United (19th, 1 point) and Manchester City (13th, 8 units) faced each other this Saturday afternoon on the lawn of Bramall Lane. Always looking for success this season, the Blades wanted to surprise today while the Citizens had to recover after the draw against West Ham.

Served full axis by Kevin De Bruyne, the English side Kyle Walker opened the scoring with a powerful strike low to the ground (28th, 0-1). Pep Guardiola’s men managed this lead and thus imposed themselves on the smallest of the margins. A victory which allowed Manchester City to temporarily take 7th place in the standings. Sheffield United remained 19th.

