PL: Leicester and Kelechi Iheanacho atomize Sheffield United

Candidate for a qualifying place in the Champions League, Leicester (3rd) wanted to take advantage of the reception of the red lantern Sheffield United (20th) to solidify his place in the top 4 of the Premier League. The Foxes have never wavered in a well-rounded game. Turning in the lead just before the break following a goal from Kelechi Iheanacho well served by Jamie Vardy (39th), the locals took off shortly after the hour mark. First of all, Ayoze Pérez doubled the bet (64th) before Kelechi Iheanacho scores again on a nice pass from Jamie Vardy (69th).

In brilliant form, the Nigerian even offered himself a hat-trick with a sublime cross strike after a good service from his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi (78th). Jamie Vardy who was untenable today tried to get his small goal but his attempt was unfortunately blocked by Ethan Ampadu. The Welshman conceded the goal against his camp (80th). With this “Manita” 5-0, Leicester climbed to second place in the championship. Located 15 points from Manchester City, the Foxes have two points ahead of Manchester United (3rd), five points ahead of Chelsea (4th) and West Ham (5th) is located eight lengths.

