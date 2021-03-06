PL: Leicester crucify Brighton on the wire

After a 3-1 loss to Arsenal and a 1-1 draw against Burnley, Leicester are on the way out. The Foxes wanted to bounce back this Saturday night on the occasion of a trip to the lawn of Brighton & Hove Albion. With the possibility of moving up to second place in case of victory, the players of Brendan Rodgers were quickly surprised. After 10 minutes of play, Adam Lallana opened the scoring for the Seagulls on a good serve from Neal Maupay (1-0, 10th).

Surprised, Leicester still stayed in his game and in the second half Yuri Tielemans ideally found Kelechi Ihenacho. The Nigerian striker did not tremble and crucified Robert Sanchez (1-1, 62nd). The two teams surrendered blow for blow, but finally at the end of the match the visitors took the advantage thanks to Daniel Amartey (2-1, 88th). A 2-1 victory for Leicester who again becomes the runner-up to Manchester City and takes two points ahead of Manchester United who slips to third place.

The Premier League rankings