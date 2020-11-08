PL: Leicester offers Wolverhampton and takes championship lead

Candidates announced for European places this season in the Premier League, Leicester (5th) and Wolverhampton (8th) met at King Power Stadium on behalf of the 8th day of the championship. A shock at the top which quickly kept its promises well helped by the offensive inclinations of the premises. Wanting to take the lead in the Premier League, Leicester started very strong and Dennis Praet provoked the hand of Max Kilman in his own area. The penalty that followed was transformed by Jamie Vardy (1-0, 15th). On the right track, Leicester continued to dictate his tempo and Rayan Aït Nouri tripped Wesley Fofana in his box. Striking on the left of the goal, Jamie Vardy this time saw his penalty kicked off by Rui Patricio (39th).

Upon returning from the locker room, Wolverhampton finally reacted, but neither Max Kilman on receiving a free kick (68th), nor Ruben Neves on a direct free kick (77th) could find the loophole. Leicester had in the wake the possibility of killing the match thanks to Harvey Barnes, but the young winger struck over the goal (83rd). Finally, Leicester was able to hold on, won 1-0 and temporarily took the lead in the Premier League. The Foxes are one point ahead of Tottenham and two over Southampton and Liverpool (who face Manchester City at 5.30pm). Wolverhampton remains eighth.

