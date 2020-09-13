PL: Leicester outclasses WBA

After a good 2019/2020 season, even if the Foxes missed out on qualifying for the Champions League with this fifth place, Leicester launched this new exercise of the English championship with a trip to the lawn of the promoted West Bromwich Albion. And Jamie Vardy’s partners won 3-0.

New recruit Timothy Castagne opened the scoring in the second half, and after that, Vardy got his double, with two goals from the penalty spot. Leicester provisionally passes second in the championship, and intends to be in the fight for Europe for one more season.