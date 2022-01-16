PL: Liverpool beat Brentford, West Ham lost against Leeds United

If the race for first place now seems over after Manchester City’s victory against Chelsea (1-0), Liverpool wanted to take advantage of the defeat of the Blues to become the dolphin of the Cityzens. Still deprived of Salah and Mané, who are currently playing the CAN with Egypt and Senegal, the Reds started the game well against Brentford and Fernandez had already to work to save the Bees (22nd). Shortly before half-time, on a corner hit by TAA, Van Dijk deflected the ball and Fabinho took the opportunity to open the scoring with a header (1-0, 44th). In the second half, after two big chances missed by Jota (62nd and 67th), Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to take back a cross from Robertson at the far post (2-0, 69th), before Minamino killed the suspense, on a heavy error from Fernandez (3-0, 77th).

A victory that allows the Reds to move up to second place, with one game less on Chelsea and before going to Crystal Palace on the next day. Beaten for a second time in a row, the Bees will face Manchester United in a late match of the 17th day. In the afternoon’s other encounter, West Ham needed to win against Leeds United to retain fourth place and put pressure on Arsenal and Tottenham, whose Derby, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed. Despite the achievements of Bowen (34th) and Fornals (52nd) for the Hammers, Harrison gave the victory to the Peacocks by registering a hat-trick (3-2, 10th, 37th, 60th). Leeds United (15th) chained a second success and moved away from the red zone before facing Newcastle.

Afternoon results

liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Fabinho (44th) Oxlade-Chamberlain (69th), Minamino (77th)

West Ham 2-3 Leeds United : Bowen (34th), Fornals (52nd) / Harrison (10th, 37th, 60th)