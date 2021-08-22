PL: Manchester United hooked by Southampton, Tottenham continues against Wolves

The second day of the Premier League offered a nice match between Southampton and Manchester United. After their wide 5-1 victory against Leeds United, the Mancunian club wanted to continue. But it started off badly against inspired Saints. Revenge after a 3-1 loss to Everton, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s players took the lead following a poor judgment by Bruno Fernandes. Losing the ball 30 meters from his goals, the Portuguese saw Che Adams strike and Fred deflect the ball into his own net (30th). Finally, Manchester United pushed hard and obtained the goal of the equalizer with a new assist from Paul Pogba for Mason Greenwood (55th). Unable to win, Manchester United only brings back a small point.

For their part, Tottenham wanted to confirm their victory against Manchester City (1-0) while Wolverhampton had been beaten by Leicester (1-0). A match marked by the return of Nuno Espirito Santo, the new coach of Spurs and the former Wolves in Molineux. Finally, this match ended with a 1-0 victory for Tottenham following a penalty quickly transformed by Dele Alli (9th). Retaining this advantage, the London club joined Liverpool and Brighton at the top of the Premier League.

