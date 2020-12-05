PL: Manchester United recover after PSG and dispose of West Ham

As part of the eleventh day of the Premier League, West Ham hosted Manchester United at the London Stadium. A crucial meeting for the Red Devils after their defeat in the Champions League against PSG (1-3) on Wednesday. Because in case of victory against the Hammers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could climb into the top 4 of the Premier League. For this meeting, David Moyes aligned a 3-4-2-1 with Haller alone in the lead. Solskjaer opted for a 4-2-3-1 and started in particular Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani. United got caught just before the break. Following a corner kick, Rice deflected the ball with his head at the far post for Soucek who pushed the leather to the back of the net (1-0, 38 ‘).

After the locker room, Manchester United came back with the best of intentions. Fernandes shifted Pogba whose superb enveloped shot allowed his team to equalize (1-1, 65 ‘). Three minutes later, Telles on the left distilled a good cross for Greenwood who turned around and left no chance for Fabianski (1-2, 68th). In the last quarter of an hour, United made the break. Well launched in depth by Mata, Rashford with a small dive won his duel against Fabianski (1-3, 78th). With this sixth victory of the season, Manchester United climbed to fourth place in the Premier League.

