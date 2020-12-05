Home Sports football PL: Manchester United recover after PSG and dispose of West Ham
PL: Manchester United recover after PSG and dispose of West Ham

By kenyan

As part of the eleventh day of the Premier League, West Ham hosted Manchester United at the London Stadium. A crucial meeting for the Red Devils after their defeat in the Champions League against PSG (1-3) on Wednesday. Because in case of victory against the Hammers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could climb into the top 4 of the Premier League. For this meeting, David Moyes aligned a 3-4-2-1 with Haller alone in the lead. Solskjaer opted for a 4-2-3-1 and started in particular Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani. United got caught just before the break. Following a corner kick, Rice deflected the ball with his head at the far post for Soucek who pushed the leather to the back of the net (1-0, 38 ‘).

After the locker room, Manchester United came back with the best of intentions. Fernandes shifted Pogba whose superb enveloped shot allowed his team to equalize (1-1, 65 ‘). Three minutes later, Telles on the left distilled a good cross for Greenwood who turned around and left no chance for Fabianski (1-2, 68th). In the last quarter of an hour, United made the break. Well launched in depth by Mata, Rashford with a small dive won his duel against Fabianski (1-3, 78th). With this sixth victory of the season, Manchester United climbed to fourth place in the Premier League.

