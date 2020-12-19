PL: Newcastle and Fulham back to back

For the rest of this 14th day of the Premier League, Newcastle (14th, 17 pts) hosted Fulham (18th, 9 pts) this Saturday evening at St. James’ Park. Beaten by Leeds in the middle of the week, the Magpies had to restart the machine while the Cottagers wanted to get out of the red zone.

Before halftime, the visitors took the advantage thanks to a goal against his camp Richie (42nd, 0-1). But upon returning from the locker room, the premises pushed and equalized with a penalty from Wilson (64th, 1-1), while the former Lyonnais Andersen had seen him red (62nd). The score was no longer moving. Newcastle went 12th in the standings. Fulham took 17th place.