PL: Pep Guardiola elected coach of the year

A few moments ago, the Premier League unveiled the name of the best player of the year, and it was the Portuguese defender of Manchester City Ruben Dias who was honored. We waited to know the best coach, and there are no big surprises. It is Pep Guardiola, crowned champion of England with the Citizens, who was elected.

The 50-year-old technician had already gleaned this trophy in 2018 and 2019, when Manchester City had also been crowned champions of England with him on the bench. One more title for the former coach of Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona!

🥇 Records broken and another #PL title claimed 🏆Congratulations to Pep Guardiola, your 2020/21 @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/XWplFWvvZi – Premier League (@premierleague) June 5, 2021