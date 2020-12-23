PL: Pep Guardiola supports Mikel Arteta

Dryly beaten by Manchester City in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night (1-4), Arsenal continues the poor performance and gradually sees the red zone approaching with great strides. To find the last victory of the Gunners in the Premier League, we must go back to November 1 and a narrow victory (0-1) on the lawn of Manchester United. Since the black series does not seem ready to end. And inevitably, the place of Mikel Arteta wants to be more and more threatened while his team is currently 15th in the championship.

Especially since the reception of Chelsea this Saturday should not arrange the affairs of the Spanish technician. Despite this, Pep Guardiola was keen to back his former assistant in a post-match press conference, saying Arsenal would make a serious mistake by parting ways with him. “They’re going to make a really, really big mistake if they fire him. I’m sure they will trust him. I know its incredible quality. It’s only a matter of time and it will do well ”, thus mentioned the coach of the Citizens.