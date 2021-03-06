Home Sports football PL: Southampton revives at Sheffield
Sportsfootball

PL: Southampton revives at Sheffield

By kenyan

Southampton has plunged in the standings for several weeks, after a horrendous series of 9 games without a win (including 8 losses) since January 4 and a success against Liverpool. Traveling on the lawn of the Sheffield United red lantern, the Saints seized the opportunity to regain victory.

Thanks to a penalty from Ward-Prowse in the first half and a goal from Adams in the second, Ralf Hasenhüttl’s men won. Without the slightest impact in the Premier League standings, since they remain 14th, and Sheffield, necessarily, last.

