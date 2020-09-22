Home Sports football PL: the return of supporters to stadiums postponed
Sportsfootball

PL: the return of supporters to stadiums postponed

By kenyan

Next October 1 was to see the return of fans to Premier League stadiums. The decision was taken by the league and the clubs barely a week ago, to once again, and in a controlled manner, welcome fans to the English speakers to break this effective closed session since the resumption of the championship.

But ultimately, this date will be postponed. The Premier League, having to align with the new health instructions given by the British government, announced in a communicated. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indeed announced to suspend all plans to reintroduce the public at sporting events. We will therefore have to wait to see a full English platform …

