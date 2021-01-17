PL: Tottenham offer Sheffield and replace themselves

A little better than in December, Tottenham faced the red lantern, Sheffield United with the will to replace. And the Spurs held their place by winning 3-1. Quickly, Serge Aurier opened the scoring with a good job from Heung-min Son (5th). Well in place, the London club doubled the stake before the break thanks to Harry Kane (40th).

If at the hour of play, David McGoldrick reduced the score for the Blades (59th), it was Tottenham who won 3-1 since Tanguy Ndombélé also went there with his goal (62nd). In the standings, José Mourinho’s Spurs move up to fourth place, three points behind Manchester United, who face Liverpool at 5.30 p.m.

The Premier League ranking