PL: West Ham draws a draw against Brighton

By kenyan

The 15th day of the Premier League continued this Sunday. While Leeds won a little earlier in the day against Burnley (1-0), West Ham welcomed the Brighton training on their lawn. A meeting which could thus allow the Hammers to resume their march forward after the recent slap conceded against Chelsea (3-0). But at the start of the match, the opportunities were far too rare. It was not until the 34th minute of play and a powerful strike from Solomon March to give the opposing Polish goalkeeper a first thrill. The English midfielder repeated ten minutes later and this time fell on a great Fabianski (44th). A domination which nevertheless ended up hitting the mark. Just before the break, Neal Maupay opened the scoring with a well-placed shot (0-1).

Absent during the first period, the Londoners quickly tried to inject a new dynamic to reverse the course of the game. Something they did quite well. At the hour mark, Benjamin Johnson took advantage of a good serve from Lanzini to put the leather in the skylight and allow his team to return to the mark (60th, 1-1). Vexed, the Brighton players did not intend to stop there and Lewis Dunk made it clear when he in turn dropped the ball into the left window of a helpless Fabianski. The referee called on VAR and thus validated the goal after verification (70th, 1-2). But it was without counting on the determination of Tomas Soucek who, with a devastating header, allowed West Ham to snatch a point from the draw in the last ten minutes of the game. In the standings, the Hammers are 10th. Brighton climbs up one place (16th).

