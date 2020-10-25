Home Sports football PL: Wolverhampton caught on the wire by Newcastle
Sportsfootball

PL: Wolverhampton caught on the wire by Newcastle

By kenyan

The 6th day of the Premier League offered a good duel between a contender for European places Wolverhampton (10th) and the scratchy Newcastle (14th). Favorite of this match, Wolverhampton opted for a trio Pedro Neto – Raul Jimenez – Daniel Podence to force the tight lock of the Magpies. And finally, the Wolves stumbled against a well organized opposing block in the first period without being able to find the solution. However, things were changing when they got back from the locker room.

Pedro Neto returned to the area and caused a mess (51st) before Raul Jimenez illustrated with a very good shot (77th). The Mexican striker nevertheless managed to score following a free kick from Pedro Neto badly repelled by the defense. Inheriting a ball full axis in front of the surface, he crucified poor Karl Darlow (81st). While we imagined Wolverhampton moving towards an easy victory, Jacob Murphy equalized on free kick (89th). With this 1-1 draw, Wolverhampton misses the great operation but goes back to seventh place ahead of Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal or Tottenham. Newcastle are fourteenth just ahead of Manchester United.

The Premier League ranking

Related news

football

Liga: Villarreal and Cadiz leave back to back

kenyan -
It is a top-of-the-table duel between Villarreal (4th) and Cadiz (8th) which was proposed to us for the seventh day of Liga. ...
Read more
football

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg is reassured against Arminia Bielefeld

kenyan -
On behalf of the 5th day of the Bundesliga, two teams who were experiencing difficulties at the start of the season were opposed this...
Read more
football

PL: stop for Everton at Southampton

kenyan -
Matchday 6 of the Premier League continued on Sunday. She saw the formation of Southampton welcome on their lawn the leader of the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Sikutaki – Maureen Waititu tells baby daddy Frankie to move on

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyan content creator cum YouTuber Maureen Waititu has called out her baby daddy Frankie and told him to move on. Through her Youtube channel, Waititu...
Read more

Luis Fernandez believes that OL have a big advantage this season

football kenyan -
The start of the OL season is complicated. After the epic in the Champions League, the breath has fallen since the return of...
Read more

Colombia exceeds 1 million coronavirus cases, with 30,000 deaths

World kenyan -
Woman campaigns for coronavirus prevention in Bogota, Colombia Image: Getty Images Colombia this weekend surpassed the...
Read more

Betis trolls Clasico arbitration

football kenyan -
This Saturday, Real Madrid won the Clasico against FC Barcelona by going to win 3 goals to 1 at Camp Nou. While...
Read more

PSG: Thomas Tuchel regrets the injury of Julian Draxler

football kenyan -
The defeat in the last moments of the Champions League meeting against Manchester United could have hurt. This Saturday, Dijon seemed to be...
Read more

Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp discusses the case of Virgil van Dijk

football kenyan -
Seriously injured in the ligaments of the knee against Everton (2-2), Virgil van Dijk (29) must now be operated before knowing the exact duration...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke