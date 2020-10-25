PL: Wolverhampton caught on the wire by Newcastle

The 6th day of the Premier League offered a good duel between a contender for European places Wolverhampton (10th) and the scratchy Newcastle (14th). Favorite of this match, Wolverhampton opted for a trio Pedro Neto – Raul Jimenez – Daniel Podence to force the tight lock of the Magpies. And finally, the Wolves stumbled against a well organized opposing block in the first period without being able to find the solution. However, things were changing when they got back from the locker room.

Pedro Neto returned to the area and caused a mess (51st) before Raul Jimenez illustrated with a very good shot (77th). The Mexican striker nevertheless managed to score following a free kick from Pedro Neto badly repelled by the defense. Inheriting a ball full axis in front of the surface, he crucified poor Karl Darlow (81st). While we imagined Wolverhampton moving towards an easy victory, Jacob Murphy equalized on free kick (89th). With this 1-1 draw, Wolverhampton misses the great operation but goes back to seventh place ahead of Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal or Tottenham. Newcastle are fourteenth just ahead of Manchester United.

