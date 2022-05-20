PL: Wolverhampton rewarded in the event of Liverpool’s coronation

The 2021-2022 Premier League season will give its verdict this Sunday around 6:45 p.m., and we will finally know the identity of the English champion. If Manchester City win against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s men will be crowned, however a loss or draw combined with a victory for the Reds would see the Skyblues lose the title.

Liverpool for their part have no choice but to beat Wolverhampton. However, a clause inserted in the transfer of Diogo Jota between the two clubs in September 2020 could motivate Wolves to let go. Indeed, they will touch almost 5M€ if the Portuguese is crowned champion of England according to The Daily Mail, after having already received nearly 15M from various bonuses. Another extra of almost €3m can also be activated in the event of 8th place, which they currently occupy but which they could lose in the event of a defeat.