Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

PL: Wolverhampton rewarded in the event of Liverpool’s coronation

Date:

The 2021-2022 Premier League season will give its verdict this Sunday around 6:45 p.m., and we will finally know the identity of the English champion. If Manchester City win against Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s men will be crowned, however a loss or draw combined with a victory for the Reds would see the Skyblues lose the title.

Liverpool for their part have no choice but to beat Wolverhampton. However, a clause inserted in the transfer of Diogo Jota between the two clubs in September 2020 could motivate Wolves to let go. Indeed, they will touch almost 5M€ if the Portuguese is crowned champion of England according to The Daily Mail, after having already received nearly 15M from various bonuses. Another extra of almost €3m can also be activated in the event of 8th place, which they currently occupy but which they could lose in the event of a defeat.

Previous articleKibicho tells police to crack whip on ‘hecklers’ disrupting rallies

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kibicho tells police to crack whip on ‘hecklers’ disrupting rallies

kenyan -
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho wants security agents...

Xeka leaves LOSC

kenyan -
The formalizations follow one another at LOSC. ...

Europa League: the best player, the best young person and the 11 type of the competition revealed

kenyan -
This Wednesday, the Europa League 2021-2022 edition delivered...

Man City: Pep Guardiola wants to keep Ilkay Gundogan

kenyan -
First recruit of the Guardiola era with the...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Kibicho tells police to crack whip on ‘hecklers’ disrupting rallies

News 0
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho wants security agents...

Xeka leaves LOSC

football 0
The formalizations follow one another at LOSC. ...

Europa League: the best player, the best young person and the 11 type of the competition revealed

football 0
This Wednesday, the Europa League 2021-2022 edition delivered...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.