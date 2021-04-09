PL: Wolverhampton snatch victory against Fulham

To start this 31st day of the Premier League, Fulham (18th, 26 pts) received Wolverhampton (14th, 35 pts) this Friday evening at Craven Cottage. The objective was the same for both teams: it was necessary to take points for the maintenance objective, even if the Wolves already had more than the premises of the day. As we were heading for a draw, the visitors finally managed to snatch the three points (1-0).

After Willian José’s goal refused by the VAR for an offside from Podence on the action, by a few millimeters (45th + 2), Traoré found the fault in the last seconds (90th + 3, 0-1). In the standings, Fulham does not move but Wolverhampton temporarily climbs two places.