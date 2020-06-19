Home Sports News football Pogba erases Mourinho's smile
In what has been a virtually blank season for Paul Pogba, after a frustrated outing towards Bernabéu and an injury that has made him play just nine games throughout the course, the Frenchman has been able to score a small personal trophy: to erase Mourinho’s smile when the Portuguese stroked his own rematch against United. The relationship between the two was far from the best and today, in the return to football after the coronavirus, it was Paul himself who forced a penalty ten minutes before the end to snatch the win from the spurs. A result that does not please anyone except Chelsea, who tomorrow could increase distance with two direct chasers in the duel for a Champions League spot.

The red devils, aware that a defeat left Tottenham practically out of the fight for Europe, they spurred the green of New White Hart Lane with the idea of taking the ball from Mourinho’s, who has never cared to surrender possession to play the counterattack. Even though they had the best chances of the first half, especially thanks to a Rashford who would not have played this match if it weren’t for the stop, the truth is that the spurs were able, once again, to get the double face out of a David De Gea who is capable of the best… but also of the worst. In the first half, the man in charge of pulling out his darker side was a Bergwijn who demonstrated how important the physicist is in this return after coronavirus. The broken, dancing and unsackedness he did to United’s defense with just two sprints was to frame, although his shot, dry and at the hands of the Spanish goalkeeper, should have been stopped by a De Gea who could not believe it. Soon after, however, he drew a precious hand against a powerful Headbutt of Son when the goal was already sung.

In the other goal, however, there was a Lloris who did bring out the best he had inside, lavishing himself with several stops of great merit and becoming practically impregnable. Solskjaer’s, in fact, could only beat him from the 1100 meters through Bruno Fernandes following an inexplicable penalty from Dier on Pogba, who had entered the second half and forced the maximum penalty ten minutes before the end. In addition to this result, which leaves the red devils two points from Chelsea and Tottenham to six points, Southampton was able to storm norwich’s home with three goals in the second half that further condemn the Canaries’ return to the Championship next season.

