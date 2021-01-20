Poland: Paulo Sousa future coach?

Two days ago, we learned of the dismissal of Poland coach Jerzy Brzęczek. A few months before the Euro, the timing seemed strange and it was therefore urgent for the Polish Federation to quickly find a replacement. According to information from Gianluca Di Marzio, the name that would come up the most to succeed the former coach of Wisla Plock would be that of Paulo Sousa.

The Portuguese technician has been without a post since his departure from the Girondins de Bordeaux in the summer of 2020. Even if he is the priority to replace Jerzy Brzęczek, other names are also mentioned, according to Di Marzio, such as those of Andrea Stramaccioni and by Luigi Di Biagio.