Porto-Atlético: Pepe attacks Clément Turpin and VAR

With his fate in his hands, Porto let slip their qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Portuguese club were beaten 1-3 by Atlético de Madrid in the Group B “final”, a tense encounter marked by the cards received by Carrasco in the 67th minute and Wendell three minutes later.

Pepe did not seem to appreciate Clément Turpin’s decision to send his teammate off and let it be known after the game. ” The VAR is there to help but today it did not help us “, did he declare. ” We wanted to calm things down because we were stronger on the pitch. But in two transitions they scored two more goals. “With this defeat, Porto finished third in their group and will be transferred to the Europa League.