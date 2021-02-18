Home Sports football Porto offers Pepê
Sportsfootball

Porto offers Pepê

By kenyan

FC Porto have just announced the arrival of Pepê (23) from Grêmio Porto Alegre. The Brazilian striker, who will actually arrive in July at the Dragões, has signed up until June 2026.

This transfer costs the champions of Portugal 15 M €, as they announced to the Portuguese stock exchange authorities. The release clause for young Auriverde, a time tracked by Paris SG and AS Monaco, will amount to € 70 million.

