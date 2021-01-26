Porto: Pepe gets confused with a teammate

This Monday, FC Porto moved on the lawn of Farense. And if the Dragons won 1-0, that did not prevent a confusion to erupt at the final whistle between Pepe and Mamadou Loum N’Diaye, his teammate.

The two players, playing under the same colors, had a rather virulent altercation. The angry former Real Madrid defender had to be pulled apart by the referee and several of his teammates. Sergio Conceiçao returned after the meeting on this collision. “There is nothing to explain. These are normal things in football, they are two players from the same team with different opinions. (…) We are talking about a team that has character and personality and that clearly demonstrates that character and that personality. Everything is solved ”, reassured the former Nantes coach. Pepe is indeed well known for having character.