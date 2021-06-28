Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo comes out of silence

Will we see Cristiano Ronaldo (36) playing a Euro again? Eliminated last night in the round of 16 by Belgium (0-1), the Lusitanian crack left the competition prematurely. A failure for the Juventus player who however insisted on sending a message via his Instagram account to all Portuguese supporters.

“We did not achieve the result we wanted and we are leaving the tournament prematurely. But we are proud of our course, we have given everything to keep our title of European champions and this group has proven again that it can give a lot of joy to the Portuguese. Our supporters have been tireless in supporting us from start to finish. It is for them that we run and fight, to meet their confidence in us. We couldn’t get where we all wanted, but we sincerely and deeply thank you. Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the selections still in competition. As for us, we will come back stronger. Força Portugal! “

