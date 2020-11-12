Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo gets closer to Ali Daei’s record

If Portugal faced Wednesday night the modest selection of Andorra in a friendly match, that did not prevent some big names from shining. Yet on the bench at kick-off, Cristiano Ronaldo came into play at half-time when his team were already leading 2-0. As soon as he entered the pitch, the Juventus striker showed a lot of envy by chaining races and repeated calls. All with one goal: to find the net again.

It was done in the 85th minute when he ended up scoring his 102nd goal with Portugal (168 caps). With this new achievement, the five-time Ballon d’Or is only seven lengths from the record of Iranian Ali Daei (109). There is no doubt that this record should be exceeded when you have a small idea of ​​the competitor that is CR7.