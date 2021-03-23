Home Sports football Portugal: Fernando Santos talks about Cristiano Ronaldo's future
Sportsfootball

Portugal: Fernando Santos talks about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

By kenyan

Rumors are rife for Cristiano Ronaldo. After the elimination of Juventus in the knockout stages of the Champions League by FC Porto and a title that is slowly but surely flying away in Serie A, its future in Turin is called into question. A return to Real Madrid was mentioned in particular. Asked about this at a press conference, Fernando Santos did not fail to discuss the future of his star while throwing him a challenge in selection.

“If you had to ask me for advice on his future I would always be at your disposal. I could certainly give it to him. I know him very well, I have been training him since he was 18, with him there is an excellent feeling, we talk a lot, but the things we say stay between us. In club Cristiano, has won everything, after the 2016 European Championship, he just has to win the World Cup ” let go of the winner of Euro 2016. Cristiano Ronaldo should appreciate the challenge.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke