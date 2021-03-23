Portugal: Fernando Santos talks about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Rumors are rife for Cristiano Ronaldo. After the elimination of Juventus in the knockout stages of the Champions League by FC Porto and a title that is slowly but surely flying away in Serie A, its future in Turin is called into question. A return to Real Madrid was mentioned in particular. Asked about this at a press conference, Fernando Santos did not fail to discuss the future of his star while throwing him a challenge in selection.

“If you had to ask me for advice on his future I would always be at your disposal. I could certainly give it to him. I know him very well, I have been training him since he was 18, with him there is an excellent feeling, we talk a lot, but the things we say stay between us. In club Cristiano, has won everything, after the 2016 European Championship, he just has to win the World Cup ” let go of the winner of Euro 2016. Cristiano Ronaldo should appreciate the challenge.