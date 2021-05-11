Portugal: Sporting CP crowned champion

Since the 2002-2003 season, the Portuguese championship has been shared between FC Porto (11 titles) and Benfica (7 titles). The third major Portuguese club, Sporting CP has been running after the 2001-2002 financial year after the title. Despite narrow failures in 2014 and 2016, the Leoes have finally reached the holy grail. Under the leadership of their coach Ruben Amorim, the Sporting CP players competed with 25 wins and 7 draws for 0 losses.

Facing Boavista on behalf of the 32nd day, they won 1-0 thanks to an achievement by Paulinho (36th). This allows them to be eight points ahead of FC Porto (2nd) while there will be only six points to distribute. A 19th coronation for Sporting CP which will try to become champion while remaining undefeated.

La Liga NOS standings