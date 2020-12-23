Portuguese Super Cup: FC Porto crowned by beating Benfica Lisbon

For this 2020 Portuguese Supercup, FC Porto and Benfica Lisbon had an appointment this Wednesday evening at the Estádio Municipal de Aveiro. Winner of this trophy last year, the Lisbon club wanted to keep their title against the Dragões. Ultimately, it was Sergio Conceicao’s players who had the last word (2-0).

It was in the first half that the Liga NOS champions opened the scoring with a penalty from Sérgio Oliveira in the 25th minute of play. Behind, the Dragões doubled the end of the game (Luis Diaz, 90th) to win the Grail. With this success, FC Porto has won 22 Super Cups in its history! As a reminder, Benfica Lisbon and Sporting CP have won this Supercup eight times.