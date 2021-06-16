Premier League 2021/2022 schedule unveiled

This Wednesday, the Premier League unveiled the long-awaited calendar for the 2021-2022 season. Here are the dates to remember.
Who will succeed Manchester City? Sacred champions of England 2021 at the end of a thrilling season, the Skyblues will put their title back on the line. This Wednesday, the Citizens, like the nineteen other teams in the championship, know a little more about the course of the next exercise . Indeed, the Premier League today unveiled the long-awaited calendar for the 2021-2022 season.
A season that will start on August 14 with a beautiful poster. Indeed, Tottenham will host Manchester City for a shock at the top. At the same time, Manchester United will receive Leeds from Marcelo Bielsa. A week later, on the second day (August 21), it’s time for the first London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea. The two stables of the capital will continue with two big pieces on the third day. The Blues will go to Liverpool while the Gunners challenge Man City.
Shocks in stock
In September, Tottenham will host Chelsea (September 18) before heading to the Emirates Stadium to play against Arsenal (September 25). A fifth day where Chelsea will be opposed to Manchester City. Citizens who will move to Liverpool a week later (October 2). The Reds will follow up with Manchester United over the weekend of October 23. On November 6, it’s time for the derby between the two Manchester.
A month of November when the Red Devils will also face Chelsea (November 27) and Arsenal (November 30). Note that the Premier League teams will play on December 26 and 28 during Boxing Day, as well as on January 1. That day, Arsenal will host Manchester City. The season will end on May 22, 2022.
The main dates:
August 14 (first day)
- Brentford-Arsenal
- Burnley-Brighton
- Chelsea-Crystal Palace
- Everton-Southampton
- Leicester City-Wolverhampton
- Man Utd-Leeds
- Newcastle-West Ham
- Norwich City-Liverpool
- Tottenham-Man City
- Watford-Aston Villa
21st of August
- Arsenal-Chelsea
August 28
- Liverpool-Chelsea
- Man City-Arsenal
September 25
- Arsenal-Tottenham
- Chelsea-Man City
October 2
- Liverpool-Man City
23 october
- Man Utd-Liverpool
October 30
- Tottenham-Man Utd
November 6
-
Man Utd-Man City
November 20
-
Liverpool-Arsenal
November 27
-
Chelsea-Man Utd
November 30 and December 1
- Man Utd-Arsenal (November 30)
December 18
- Tottenham-Liverpool