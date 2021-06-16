Premier League 2021/2022 schedule unveiled

This Wednesday, the Premier League unveiled the long-awaited calendar for the 2021-2022 season. Here are the dates to remember.

Who will succeed Manchester City? Sacred champions of England 2021 at the end of a thrilling season, the Skyblues will put their title back on the line. This Wednesday, the Citizens, like the nineteen other teams in the championship, know a little more about the course of the next exercise . Indeed, the Premier League today unveiled the long-awaited calendar for the 2021-2022 season.

A season that will start on August 14 with a beautiful poster. Indeed, Tottenham will host Manchester City for a shock at the top. At the same time, Manchester United will receive Leeds from Marcelo Bielsa. A week later, on the second day (August 21), it’s time for the first London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea. The two stables of the capital will continue with two big pieces on the third day. The Blues will go to Liverpool while the Gunners challenge Man City.

Shocks in stock

In September, Tottenham will host Chelsea (September 18) before heading to the Emirates Stadium to play against Arsenal (September 25). A fifth day where Chelsea will be opposed to Manchester City. Citizens who will move to Liverpool a week later (October 2). The Reds will follow up with Manchester United over the weekend of October 23. On November 6, it’s time for the derby between the two Manchester.

A month of November when the Red Devils will also face Chelsea (November 27) and Arsenal (November 30). Note that the Premier League teams will play on December 26 and 28 during Boxing Day, as well as on January 1. That day, Arsenal will host Manchester City. The season will end on May 22, 2022.

The main dates:

August 14 (first day)

Brentford-Arsenal

Burnley-Brighton

Chelsea-Crystal Palace

Everton-Southampton

Leicester City-Wolverhampton

Man Utd-Leeds

Newcastle-West Ham

Norwich City-Liverpool

Tottenham-Man City

Watford-Aston Villa

21st of August

Arsenal-Chelsea

August 28

Liverpool-Chelsea

Man City-Arsenal

September 25

Arsenal-Tottenham

Chelsea-Man City

October 2

Liverpool-Man City

23 october

Man Utd-Liverpool

October 30

Tottenham-Man Utd

November 6

Man Utd-Man City November 20

Liverpool-Arsenal November 27

Chelsea-Man Utd

November 30 and December 1

Man Utd-Arsenal (November 30)

December 18

Tottenham-Liverpool