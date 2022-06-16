Premier League 2022/2023 schedule revealed!

This Thursday, the Premier League unveiled the schedule for the 2022-23 season. Here are the dates to remember.

The King of England puts his crown back on the line. Crowned Premier League champions on May 22, Manchester City continues to reign over His Majesty’s Kingdom. But the Mancunians will have a lot to do to keep their place on the throne during the 2022-23 season. An exercise that already promises to be exciting since the big British cars like the less upscale clubs are seriously strengthening. It will also be interesting to follow the first steps of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United as well as those of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nuñez at Manchester City and Liverpool. In short, this year still promises heavy.

This Thursday, we know a little more about the course of the next exercise, which will also be stopped between November and December because of the World Cup in Qatar. Thus, the 20 Premier League teams will start the weekend of August 5, 6 and 7. Arsenal will get the ball rolling by traveling to Crystal Palace on Friday. On Saturday, Liverpool go to Fulham while Chelsea travel to Everton. On Sunday, Manchester United host Brighton for Ten Hag’s premiere while defending champions Manchester City travel to West Ham. A week later, on August 13, the first clash of the season will pit Chelsea against Tottenham.

Beautiful posters on the menu

On August 20, a second big poster will be on the menu since Manchester United will host Liverpool. For its part, Manchester City will experience its first shock against Tottenham on September 10 during the seventh day. A week later, on September 17, Chelsea and Liverpool will meet. Two derbies will be on the menu on October 1 (9th day). Arsenal will host Tottenham while Manchester City will face Manchester United at the Eithad Stadium (return match on January 14). The Gunners will continue a week later (October 8) with the reception of Liverpool. The Reds will play a week later at Anfield against Manchester City (October 15, return match April 1).

Pep Guardiola’s men will follow up with a second away match on October 18 at Arsenal. Neighboring Manchester United will also have a big month of October with the reception of Tottenham (11th day) then a trip to Chelsea (12th day). The Blues will have another big game on the menu on Matchday 14 as they take on Arsenal at home. At the same time, Antonio Conte’s Spurs will cross swords with Liverpool. After the 15th day, the Premier League will pause for a few weeks since there will be the World Cup. The championship will resume on December 26 with the traditional Boxing Day. On January 2, Chelsea will start the year strong by hosting Manchester City. The 2022-23 season will end on May 28, 2023.

The main dates:

August 5 (1st day)

-Crystal Palace-Arsenal

August 6

Fulham-Liverpool

Bournemouth – Aston Villa

Leeds Wolves

Leicester-Brentford

Newcastle-Nottingham Forest

Tottenham-Southampton

Everton-Chelsea

August 7

Man Utd-Brighton

West Ham-Man City

August 13 (2nd day)

-Chelsea-Tottenham

20 August

-Man Utd-Liverpool

September 3 (matchday 6)

Man Utd-Arsenal

September 10 (7th day)

Man City v Tottenham

September 17 (matchday 8)

Chelsea-Liverpool

October 1 (9th day)

Arsenal-Tottenham

Man City-Man Utd

October 8 (10th day)

Arsenal-Liverpool

October 15 (10th day)

Liverpool-Man City

October 18 and 19 (matchday 11)

Arsenal-Man City

Man Utd v Tottenham

October 22 (matchday 12)

Chelsea-Man Utd

November 5 (matchday 14)

Chelsea-Arsenal

Tottenham-Liverpool

January 2 (matchday 18)

Chelsea-Man City

January 14 (matchday 19)

Man Utd-Man City

Tottenham-Arsenal

January 21 (20th day)

Arsenal-Man Utd

February 4 (matchday 21)

Tottenham-Man City

February 25 (matchday 24)

Tottenham-Chelsea

March 4 (matchday 25)

Liverpool-Man Utd

April 1 (28th day)

Man City-Liverpool

April 8 (matchday 29)

Liverpool-Arsenal

April 22 (31st day)



Man Utd-Chelsea

April 25-26 (matchday 32)

Tottenham – Man Utd

Man City-Arsenal

April 29 (33rd day)

Arsenal-Chelsea

May 20 (matchday 37)



Man City-Chelsea

May 28 (38th day)



Arsenal-Wolves

Aston Villa – Brighton

Brentford-Man City

Chelsea-Newcastle

Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest

Everton-AFC Bournemouth

Leeds-Tottenham

Leicester-West Ham

Man Utd-Fulham

Southampton-Liverpool