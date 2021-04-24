Premier League: an overly feverish Liverpool loses points against Newcastle

Quickly ahead thanks to Mohamed Salah, Liverpool regained in the space of half time their ability to impose a disjointed game and a hellish pace on their opponents, but were unsuccessful for a long time and still suffered in defensive transitions. The Reds were then more calculating, before gradually sinking late in the game. Joe Willock finally snatched the point of the draw.

No more chatter and room for the field. Those were the highlights of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s speech before this game. After a hectic week behind the scenes, with ideological opposition between the Reds’ management and their coach, players and supporters over the Super League, Liverpool had to win on their turf this afternoon. To brush aside these bad memories first, and above all to prove that the club does not need a closed league to play the leading roles in Europe. Because it is all the stake of this end of season for the residents of Anfield, held in check Monday in Leeds (1-1) and seventh two points from fourth place in the Premier League before this game. A week before next Sunday’s Derby of England at Old Trafford and with West Ham and Chelsea cross swords at 6.30 p.m., Jürgen Klopp’s side had to get back into the Champions League race.

Installed in a 4-2-3-1 with its four starting attacking heads, Liverpool bet on the imbalance. A choice that quickly pays off. Sadio Mané, left, dropped a cross from his bad foot into Newcastle’s box, which Ciaran Clark extended to the far post, where Mohamed Salah circled Matt Ritchie with wonderful left-foot control, before continuing with a strike in strength of the same foot (1-0, 3rd)! Nervous and full of success, the recipe for success for the Reds. But we do not erase all the ills of a team with a snap of the finger and the defense of the premises was showing a confusing naivety. This is how Sean Longstaff spun in the full axis depth, taking advantage of a dubious alignment of Ozan Kabak, before stumbling on Alisson, the fault of a poor first control (20th).

After the speed comes the rush

Bis repeated a few moments later, when Allan Saint-Maximin triggered a new rapid transition and wanted to take advantage of a strange placement from Kabak to search for Joelinton in front … it was without counting on Miguel Almirón who came to hinder his partner from attack by making the same call (26th). The match was disjointed and Clark was totally missing a raise that offered Mané 4 to 1 to negotiate, but Diogo Jota did not fit (29th). Saint-Maximin escaped again, resisting Thiago, then Fabinho, before quickly serving Joelinton, who spoiled all his work by putting the leather behind Longstaff (34th). On the other side, the ever-increasing red waves broke on the Martin Dubravka dam and Salah harvested a one-on-one by deciding too late (37th), before perfectly shifting Mané into the surface, who procrastinated at his turn and did not take advantage of his face-to-face (40th). Still found within sixteen meters by a cross from Alexander-Arnold, Mané this time lacked success on his recovery at close range (44th).

After the break, the Magpies made the team block go up and Jonjo Shelvey stung a ball in the back of the opposing defense for Joelinton, who encountered the express exit of Alisson (51st). The Brazilian, still him, was jostled by Alexander-Arnold at the moment of his control of the chest in the box without obtaining the penalty (53rd), then he infiltrated again in the red rearguard by erasing Fabinho of a devastating hook, before seeing his too axial strike be again spat out by the Liverpool goalkeeper (54th). Jürgen Klopp had received the message and James Milner replaced Jota (58th). Change of profile and system therefore, with a more dense environment. The locals regained technical mastery, and Longstaff relaunched directly on Mané, who played on Salah, but the Egyptian crunched yet another golden action (73rd).

Liverpool seemed better physically and finished well, but without making the break and the post opposed Mané (81st). Fabinho did not want to let the specter of a return from Newcastle hover and the Brazilian sent Saint-Maximin waltz who started against (89th). Callum Wilson finally scored, but an offensive hand was whistled and invalidated his action (90th + 3). Liverpool was on a wire, finally torn off by a last-minute goal from Joe Willock (1-1, 90th + 5). With this draw, Liverpool are sixth and Newcastle remain stuck in fifteenth place.