Premier League: Arsenal already dark at promoted Brentford

How could Brentford get off to a better start? Back in the top flight for the first time since 1947, the club from the London suburbs hosted Arsenal for a first expected derby at Brentford Community Stadium. From the start of the game, Arsenal passed very close to the opening of the scoring with a strike from the French Mbeumo which crashed on the post of Leno (12th). Always so offensive in this first act, Brentford pushed and Canos, after a nice control, entered the box and surprised Leno with a heavy strike at the near post (1-0, 22nd).

Trapped and without a solution, Arsenal tried to reveal themselves in the second half (48th, 52nd), but the Bees remained solid. Without success during his strongest time, Arsenal sank before the last quarter of an hour. Launched behind Xhaka, Norgaard made the break with a powerful header to make his audience rejoice. (2-0, 73rd). Disappointing, Arteta’s men are already putting themselves in danger at the start of the season, before Chelsea’s reception on Matchday 2. For its part, Brentford will try to continue its momentum at Crystal Palace on August 21 (4 p.m.).