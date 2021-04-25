Premier League: Aston Villa draws a draw against West Brom

For the last match of the day in Her Majesty’s Kingdom, Aston Villa hosted West Bromwhich Albion on behalf of the 33rd day of the Premier League. Authors of a canon start to the season, the Villans confirm that they can not achieve much without their master to play Jack Grealish, even if they managed to snatch the point of the draw at Villa Park against the Baggies (2-2). If the former Lille Anwar El-Ghazi opened the scoring from the penalty spot (9th), the visitors gained the upper hand thanks to goals from Matheus Pereira (23rd, also from the penalty spot) and Tyrone Mings against his camp (47th), before the equalizer on the wire from Keinan Davis (90 + 2nd).

Aston Villa (11th, 45 points) continues an unsuccessful fourth game in the league and is heading towards a complicated end of the season. For its part, WBA (19th, 25 points) loses two extremely important points in the maintenance race, which is moving away a little further this evening. The Baggies are 9 lengths behind Brighton, the first non-relegation.

Find the Premier League rankings