Premier League: Bournemouth player wrongly arrested for attempted murder

Bournemouth player Arnaut Danjuma reveals in the Sun columns that he was wrongly arrested for murder by police last March, days before the coronavirus pandemic was contained.

“Hands on the fence!” Bournemouth player Arnaut Danjuma may never forget the episode, which occurred shortly before the containment period. Last March, the 23-year-old Dutchman was walking around Bournemouth city centre when police vehemently arrested him. Indeed, the Premier League player reveals, in the columns of the British newspaper The Sun, having been wrongly arrested by the police for attempted murder, events that occurred during a brawl on 16 March.

“It was embarrassing”

“I was walking around Bournemouth city centre to eat something at the Hilton Hotel,” the Cherries winger said before revealing the details of the arrest. Suddenly I see a police car stopping near me, and two officers get out of the vehicle. One of them shouts at me, ‘Put your hands on the fence.’ I asked: What did I do? They said, ‘Put your hands on the fence and close it!’ So I put my hands on the fence and asked again, ‘What did I do?’ They told me to wait for more officers to arrive,” the Dutch striker said. At the time of the incident, police were actively searching for a suspect involved in a brawl on March 16. They then mistakenly stopped Arnaut Danjuma in the middle of the street. “The officers came and I asked again the reason for my arrest. It was embarrassing, he says. People around were taking pictures and it frustrated me. So I got angry with the police. I told them things I should never have said. But I was frustrated and upset. And at the end, they said to me, ‘You’re not the person we’re looking for.'”

According to The Sun, despite their mistake, the police did not apologise to the Dutchman. However, the player did not want to press charges. His club, Bournemouth, even asked him if he wanted to make a statement to explain these facts, but he preferred to forget about the case in order to focus on his return from injury.

Danjuma doesn’t want to use this story as an example of a case of racism

Arnaut Danjuma evokes this episode in the midst of a social crisis. The Black Lives Matter movement took on a global dimension after the death of an African-American, George Floyd, during an arrest in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25. The player says that he is regularly a victim of racism but does not want to use this story as an example of a case of racism in the current context. “I suffered a lot from racism and I developed a new skin to protect myself from it,” he says before detailing his daily life. There are a lot of things that happen to me regularly. The police stop me from time to time just because I drive a huge car. Then they will simply say that it is a routine check. But deep down, you know for a fact that it’s not.”

The Dutchman, who was born in Nigeria, says he is proud of the anti-racism protests taking place in the streets around the world. He also believes that the only way to address racism is through education by arguing that if “you don’t teach children values, they will always take a wrong turn.”

His goal: to keep Bournemouth in the Premier League

The 23-year-old winger has played nine games for the Cherries this season. But an injury kept him off the field for several months. The striker wants to forget this story and “show the world what (he) is capable of” in order to keep his club in the Premier League. With nine days to go until the end of the English Championship season, Bournemouth are 18th in the standings, and are fighting for survival. The Cherries will face Crystal Palace on June 20 (8.45pm) as the season resumes, three months after their break due to the coronavirus pandemic.