Premier League: Chelsea offers Tottenham in the derby

In this London derby at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took over Tottenham thanks to goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva (2-0). The Blues therefore remain just behind Liverpool, a small point, on the podium.

After Manchester City’s draw against Southampton (1-1) and Liverpool’s victory against Crystal Palace (3-1), the Premier League title race continued this Sunday afternoon. On his lawn at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea (3rd, 44 pts) indeed received Tottenham (7th, 26 pts) for an XXL London derby. After two unsuccessful matches, the Blues were aiming to raise their heads to match the pace set above, while Spurs were aiming for another victory after their incredible comeback against Leicester in midweek. Thomas Tuchel left on a 4-1-4-1 with the French Sarr in defense. Opposite, Antonio Conte aligned his team in 4-4-2, Kane and Bergwijn starting in front.

The two teams did not offer us an observation round since Chelsea returned very quickly to their match with this first attempt by Lukaku which went over (1st). The Blues were really active at the start of the game, the proof with this good sequence and this ball which passed not far from Hudson-Odoi (4th). And the locals continued with another attempt signed Ziyech (12th). The Spurs then took time to react and Winks’ shot did not worry Kepa on the ground (14th). The rest of the first act was not very exciting, however, and the nets only trembled five minutes from the break, in favor of Tottenham.

The beautiful week of Ziyech

Served in the back of the defense, Sessegnon found Kane who finished the job but the achievement of Spurs number 10 was refused for having pushed Thiago Silva (40th). At the break, the score was still 0-0. Everything was therefore possible in the second period, and Thomas Tuchel’s team wasted no time in taking the lead. After excellent work on the left side, Hudson-Odoi changed sides to Ziyech. With a sublime curling shot from the left, the Moroccan, already a scorer against Brighton on Tuesday (1-1), cleared the opposite corner of Lloris, totally beaten (47th, 1-0). Boosted, the Blues then pushed more and more to make the break. After a new opportunity for the former Ajax (49th), Mount missed the target following a nice move (53rd).

Everyone therefore expected a real reaction from Antonio Conte’s training, but the Spurs could not approach the surface of Kepa. Worse, they conceded a second goal before the hour mark. On a free kick from Mount, Thiago Silva perfectly cut the trajectory of the head for Chelsea’s second goal (55th, 2-0). Behind, apart from a recovery from Bergwijn who was in a good position (59th), not much was happening and the Blues kept this positive result. After four unsuccessful matches in PL, Chelsea therefore returned to success and returned to a point behind the Reds. For its part, Tottenham, who saw their series of nine matches without defeat in the league come to an end, remained in seventh place in the standings.