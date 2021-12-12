Premier League: Crystal Palace pushes Everton

Eager to revive after only one victory in five matches, including three consecutive defeats, Crystal Palace wanted to revive against Everton, who ended their streak without a win after beating Arsenal on the final matchday (2-1) . Dominating in the first period, the Eagles opened the scoring thanks to Gallagher, well served by Ayew (1-0, 41st).

While Crystal Palace pushed for the break after the break, Tomkins took a free kick to increase the score (2-0, 70th). At the end of the game, the Toffees reduced the gap with a ball picked up by Rondon, in the area (2-1, 70 ‘). Without being really worried at the end of the game, Crystal Palace knocked out Everton on a superb curled shot from Gallagher for the double, taking advantage of a gross error of the defense (3-1, 90th + 4). Patrick Vieira’s Eagles move up to 12th place, before receiving Southampton. On the other hand, Everton falls back into his faults and goes down to 14th place, before going to Chelsea.

The Premier League rankings