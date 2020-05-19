Premier League: empty stands for six to twelve months?

According to the Premier League’s medical advisor, the English League could potentially be played behind closed doors for an entire year.

Premier League players resume training in small groups on Tuesday, for a possible resumption of the competition in June, if the context and the British authorities allow it. But the public is probably not ready to find their way back to the stadiums.

In the Guardian columns, Mark Gillett, the Premier League’s medical adviser, explains that the in camera could potentially last a year.

“The health situation will not change over the next six to twelve months”

“I sat on the DCMS group (which is leading the resumption of elite sport) where there is a very high level of medical contributions,” Gillett told the English daily. And they have made it very clear that the health situation will not change over the next six to twelve months. It’s important that people understand that.”

Asked to comment, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters did not contradict the medical adviser. “We have to plan for all eventualities,” he said, cautiously.